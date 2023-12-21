An award-winning beauty specialist has opened her first salon to keep up with demand from her customers.

Jemma Louise Jenkins has opened J L Hair Extensions, in Alma Park, Grantham, having previously worked from home.

Her business has “grown massively” and reached the point that she has now been able to open her own salon.

Jemma Louise Jenkins opened her new salon in Alma Park, Grantham, on December 4.

She said: “This is something I thought would honestly never happen.

“I feel my hard work and determination to get where I want to be is really starting to pay off.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“I am an award winning hair extension specialist and also a fully qualified hairdresser so I offer all hairdressing services, however hair extensions is the foundation of my business.

A look inside the new salon.

“I offer a one-to-one salon experience which enables me to have a calm and relaxed environment for all my clients.”

Over the last two years, Jemma has won several awards in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

A look inside the new salon.

She has also been named as a finalist for two categories in next year awards.

Looking to the future, Jemma said she “cannot wait to start the new year” with her salon, which opened on December 4.

She added: “I have so much more I want to achieve and I cannot wait for 2024.”

Send us your business stories. Email news@lincsonline.co.uk