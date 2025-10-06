An award-winning quartet will blend classical tradition with innovative contemporary works at a concert.

The Kyan String Quartet will perform at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, on Wednesday, October 8, at 7.30pm, presented by the Grantham Music Club.

Formed in 2020, the internationally acclaimed ensemble brings together musicians from the UK, US, China and France.

The Kyan String Quartet blends classical tradition with innovative contemporary works.

Prize-winners of the 2024 Royal Over-Seas League and 2025 City Music Foundation, the quartet has appeared at prestigious venues including Wigmore Hall and the Shanghai Opera House.

Their upcoming schedule includes a Scottish tour, participation in the Carducci Quartet’s Barbican Shostakovich cycle, and collaborations with guitarist Ahmed Dickinson.

Committed to education and accessibility, they lead school workshops, dementia-friendly concerts and outreach through Live Music Now.

The group also champions new works, premiering compositions by Florence Anna Maunders and Zhenyan Li, alongside recordings such as Cem Güven’s Atmospheric Manipulations.

Tickets are £15 for adults, with children and students admitted free. They are available from Grantham Guildhall’s website.

The concert runs for approximately two hours.