An award-winning restaurant with franchises in Lincolnshire has announced that it will soon be opening its doors in a new location.

Bombay Club, a British Indian brasserie which has locations in Boston and Sleaford, has posted on their social media about a new location in Grantham town centre.

The team is currently refurbishing the venue and will release the full details of the venue’s location and opening date shortly before opening.

Grantham town centre.

The post said: “A little milestone, a big thank you.

“What started as a small dream has slowly grown, thanks to the support, love, and encouragement from our amazing community, friends, and team.

“This isn’t just our journey, it is yours too.

“We’re truly grateful, and we’re working hard to make sure each step forward stays true to the heart of what we do.

“More updates to come… but for now, thank you.”

The restaurant has also been voted TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice and LUXlife’s Indian Restaurant of the Year.