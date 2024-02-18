An award-winning singer is set to release a new EP.

Holly Humberstone, a former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupil, will release ‘Work in Progress EP’ on Friday, March 15.

The four-track EP includes singles Dive, Work in Progress, Down Swinging and Easy Tiger.

Holly Humberstone, from Grantham, is set to release the four-track EP in March.

“Every song starts as a work in progress,” said Holly.

She added: “Some stay as demos and ideas, others find new life with more production, but these songs were demos I couldn’t leave behind.

“I went back through the archives and discovered these lost older versions of myself mixed up with the present version of me.

“I’m very much a work in progress, and I think this body of work feels impulsive and more like a stream of consciousness to me.”

Fans can already listen to Dive, which Holly reflects on her “warning to a guy not to get involved with me,” she said.

She added: “I was worried I’d hurt him. Whenever I think about the highs and lows of past and present relationships, it reminds me that life will always be evolving and changing in ways that I can’t predict, and I think that’s ok!"

Holly Humberstone released Paint My Bedroom Black in October last year. Photo: Chuff Media

The release comes as the Grantham-born singer is about to embark on her UK tour next month, including a performance at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Sunday, March 10.

Last year, Holly also released her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black.

