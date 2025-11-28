An award-winning businessman is using his platform to help other independent businesses to “be heard and seen”, and yours could be next.

Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan’s Kitchen Co has seen huge success since launching his food van, selling smash burgers and homemade pizza, in April 2024, and on Friday (November 21), he took home the Grantham Journal Business Awards’ Businessperson of the Year prize.

And now, he is using his success to help other local businesses in Grantham to get their names out there by making an appearance on his YouTube channel in a Ready, Steady, Cook-style format.

Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen. Photo: Nathan Nicholas-Barry

Nathan said he was inspired to offer this opportunity to help other businesses to “be heard and be seen”.

“I did it because I’ve been going since April 2024 and people still don’t know I existed,” he said, “And I thought to myself, how do you get your name out there and get noticed, especially if you don’t have a shop front? There are loads of brilliant businesses out there,” he said.

“So I invited some other businesses onto the channel so we can talk about their business, what they do and where they are, and then we make either a smash burger or a pizza.”

As Nathan supplies either the pizza dough or the burger ingredients, with no cost to the businesses, the guests just need to supply their own pizza or burger toppings and then have a go at making their own dishes during the segment.

So far, just some of the businesses which have featured on Nathan’s channel are PVS Media, Business Unfinished, and Riviera Iced Tea, and now Nathan is appealing to any other businesses who want to get themselves out there to get in touch and appear on his channel.

“I feel like Grantham has such a lovely community and they will really get behind you and help you to succeed,” he said, “It’s about helping the community, and letting the people of Grantham know what great businesses we have out there. The more the merrier.”

Nathan has seen his share of curveballs recently, as his food truck broke down last week so he has had to operate his business from a tent in a pop-up format instead. He also had to visit A&E on Monday (November 24) after being hit in the face with a tree branch and ending up with a scratched eye when helping to install a tree at St Wulfram’s Church’s Christmas Tree Festival, which started yesterday.

“Life throws some rubbish at you sometimes, but you’ve just got to keep going!” he added.

To apply to appear on Nathan Kitchen Co’s YouTube channel, call Nathan on 07511 623827.