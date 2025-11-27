Each of our Grantham Journal Business Awards category winners took home a unique trophy.

For the last few years, the awards have incorporated a wooden element but this year, Iconic Engineering Solutions, which kindly make our 10 category award trophies, wanted to do something a little bit different.

“I thought it was time to change it up a bit,” said Jamie Clare, owner of the firm. “I was looking for ideas and I arrived at this unique design.”

Colin Kistruck and Jamie Clare, of Iconic Engineering Solutions, with the trophies they made at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

The awards were made from aluminium with an anodised aluminium piece set within it, which was a bluey-grey colour where the award winner was engraved.

A 3D printed mould was also supplied so the winners could proudly display their awards.

Each award was made by Colin Kistruck, who has worked at Iconic Engineering Solutions for many years and was there on the night to see the awards handed out.

“I’m really pleased with how they turned out,” Jamie said, “And I hope the recipients like them too.”

As well as their trophy, each winner also received a bottle of champagne, sponsored by Reflect Recruitment, and a notepad and pen at their tables, provided by Domestic Bliss.

Thanks also go to Hawk AV for providing audio visual on the night, PVS Media for video film production, Party Balloons and Events for providing table centrepieces, Hood Parkes and Co for programme sponsorship and Pro Disco and Entertainment for providing the end of night disco.