A village cheesemaker has triumphed in prestigious awards which attracted cheeses from 46 nations — including taking the Best British Cheese title.

Clawson Farms cemented its reputation as one of Britain’s finest cheesemakers at the prestigious World Cheese Awards 2025-26, where a trio of its famed cheeses won big.

The Long Clawson-based dairy, which uses milk from a cooperative of 31 farms within a 30-mile radius of Leicestershire, impressed an international panel of judges with its celebrated Aged Rutland Red.

Super Gold jury member Nick Tsioros from Olympic Cheese in Canada with Clawson Farm's Aged Rutland Red. Photo: Clawson Farms

The cheese — crafted from pasteurised cow’s milk, hand-buttered, clothbound and matured for up to 12 months for a sweet and caramelised flavour — claimed a coveted Super Gold Award and was crowned Best British Cheese, ‘testament to its exceptional craftsmanship and heritage’.

“Winning both Super Gold and Best British Cheese for our Aged Rutland Red is an incredible honour,” said Bill Mathieson, managing director of Clawson Farms.

“These awards reflect the dedication of our team and the passion we put into every wheel of cheese, and celebrates our 90 years of artisan cheese making. We’re thrilled to share this recognition with our loyal customers and cheese lovers worldwide.”

Clawson Farm’s Super Gold winning cheese, the Aged Rutland Red. Photo: Clawson Farms

More than 5,000 cheeses from 46 nations competed in this year’s World Cheese Awards. Photo: @switzerlandcheese/@guildoffinefood

Clawson Farms also secured Silver Awards for its Shropshire Blue and 1912 Stilton — also the highest ranking Stilton in its category — both renowned for their rich flavour profiles and artisanal quality.

Held in Switzerland for the first time, the competition saw a record-breaking number of entries, attracting over 5,200 cheeses from 46 nations, with the BernEXPO Festhalle transformed into a cheese-tasting bonanza from November 13 to 15.

The winning trio, Clawson Farm’s Aged Rutland Red, Shropshire Blue, and 1912 Stilton. Photo: Clawson Farms

Technical experts, buyers, retailers, and food writers from every corner of the global cheese community sniffed, tasted, and visually inspected every cheese to find the best of the best in a rigorous judging process.