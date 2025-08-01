A bell turret has been quietly lowered from a town centre building so repairs can be made.

The ornate round feature, which sits in front of the clock tower on the front of the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, was removed by crane a couple of Sundays ago so repairs can be carried out by a South Kesteven District Council contractor.

Members of the council’s planning committee provided retrospective approval for the turret’s removal and repair when they met at the council offices in Grantham yesterday (Thursday, July 31).

The Guildhall bell turret. Photo: SKDC

According to a heritage report into the Grade II listed feature, the turret had been inspected in situ while scaffolding was up, and was found to be in a poor state with decaying timber.

Complex joinery meant it would need moving to a workshop where any damaged materials could be repaired or replaced like-for-like

The restored turret and bell are likely to be returned to the Guildhall Arts Centre in spring next year.

The turret's woodwork has decayed. Photo: SKDC

At the planning committee meeting, Coun Mark Whittington (Con - Grantham Barrowby Gate) questioned why he had never heard the bell ring.

It was explained by the council’s conservation officer that it no longer had a clapper inside.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind - Grantham St Wulfram’s) added that there had been an air raid siren installed in the tower in the past.

The Guildhall, Grantham. Photo: Submitted

The council’s partially retrospective planning application for the work was agreed unanimously by committee members.