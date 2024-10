A bakery has closed.

Curtis bakery in Welby Street, Grantham, has closed.

A company representative confirmed the closure of Curtis bakery.

The bakery has other branches within Lincolnshire including Lincoln, North Hykeham, Boston, Sleaford, Spalding, and Skegness.

