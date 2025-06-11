Parents of young children can look forward to a lively line-up of disco-themed fun at a town venue this year.

The popular Disco Toddlers sessions will return to Grantham Guildhall’s Ballroom from Monday, June 16, with events scheduled monthly through to December.

Each session will feature a unique theme, starting with a Rainbow Party in June, followed by summer, beach, animal, Halloween, firework and Christmas-themed discos.

Guildhall’s toddler disco sessions return with seven fun themes from June.

Led by Hannah Peacock, each hour-long session invites toddlers to dance, sing, and explore in a vibrant space complete with lights, participatory songs, and a dedicated play corner.

The sessions promise to “spark joy in your toddler’s world,” and families are encouraged to dress up to match each theme.

Each event runs from 10.30am to 11.30am and costs £5 per child, with adults attending free.

Numbers are capped at 30 children per session to ensure space and safety, so early booking is essential.

For full dates and to book tickets, visit the Guildhall Arts Centre website.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.