A punk band has penned a tribute to a local legend.

Under the Cosh will perform their new track Georgie Boy live for the first time at Gripperfest on Saturday (November 16) at Edwards Bar in Grantham.

The song pays tribute to "gentle giant" George Garrett, who died in May.

Grantham’s Under the Cosh will honour local favourite George Garrett with live debut.

George was a familiar Grantham figure, often seen in Morrisons, known for his friendly face and helpful attitude.

Hundreds lined the streets for his funeral, and several memorial ideas have been floated following his death.

Under the Cosh, with members Ben Eurich, Dick Ellis, John Dodwell, Dean Hawkins, and Paul Bulger, has been performing for about five years.

The group comes under the "Oi!" subgenre of street punk.

“George was just a bit of a local legend, really, so we thought it would be nice to do a little song for him and in his memory,” said Ben.

“It’s just about his life in Grantham, about him being around the shopping centre on St Peter’s Hill and everyone who knows him, really.”

Although Ben didn’t know him personally, he said George always had time for people.

George Garrett.

The lyrics describe George as a simple individual with a complex character, who is remembered for his presence around town and his departure.

The song touches on themes of nostalgia, loss, and storytelling, calling George “a simple lad with a heart of gold”.

Lyrics include: “Down the shopping centre, on St Peter’s Hill, he’s mooching round with time to kill. If you had some bother, you’re never on your own, because this is the place where you call home.”

Gripperfest runs from 3-11pm on Saturday (November 16), with at least seven bands performing and guest DJ Ricky Gee.

Performers include Sandy Beach and the Deckchairs, Jack Kendrick and the Broken Wonders, The Bluesbusters, Aubrey Eels and the Baron, Dysarts, and The System.

The 10th anniversary event will pay tribute to a Grantham bass guitarist who died tragically in a road accident in 2014.

The first festival was held in July 2021 and got its title from a nickname of Mark's.

It will raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.