Footloose to perform classic hits at The Thorold's music night in Marston

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 05:00, 15 May 2025

Music fans can cut loose on the dancefloor.

Footloose, the popular Grantham band, will perform at The Thorold in Marston on Saturday, May 24.

The band will play a mix of classic hits from the 60s to the 00s, making for a lively evening of music.

Footloose returns to Marston for a night of music on May 24.
The performance will begin at 8.30pm, with guests invited to arrive earlier for food and drinks.

The Thorold encourages attendees to book a table for dinner in advance, ensuring a great spot for the evening.

This event promises to be a highlight for the community, with Footloose bringing energy to the stage and a chance to dance the night away.

Tickets and reservations are available by calling 01400 251849 or emailing Hayley at restaurant@thethorold.co.uk.

