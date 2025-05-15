Footloose to perform classic hits at The Thorold's music night in Marston
Music fans can cut loose on the dancefloor.
Footloose, the popular Grantham band, will perform at The Thorold in Marston on Saturday, May 24.
The band will play a mix of classic hits from the 60s to the 00s, making for a lively evening of music.
The performance will begin at 8.30pm, with guests invited to arrive earlier for food and drinks.
The Thorold encourages attendees to book a table for dinner in advance, ensuring a great spot for the evening.
This event promises to be a highlight for the community, with Footloose bringing energy to the stage and a chance to dance the night away.
Tickets and reservations are available by calling 01400 251849 or emailing Hayley at restaurant@thethorold.co.uk.