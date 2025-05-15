Music fans can cut loose on the dancefloor.

Footloose, the popular Grantham band, will perform at The Thorold in Marston on Saturday, May 24.

The band will play a mix of classic hits from the 60s to the 00s, making for a lively evening of music.

Footloose returns to Marston for a night of music on May 24.

The performance will begin at 8.30pm, with guests invited to arrive earlier for food and drinks.

The Thorold encourages attendees to book a table for dinner in advance, ensuring a great spot for the evening.

This event promises to be a highlight for the community, with Footloose bringing energy to the stage and a chance to dance the night away.

Tickets and reservations are available by calling 01400 251849 or emailing Hayley at restaurant@thethorold.co.uk.