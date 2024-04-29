A popular street market has been cancelled.

Denton Street Market, due to be held on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6), has been cancelled due to the car park and field being waterlogged.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Denton Street Market Committee would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers and stall holders for their understanding and continued support."

Denton Street Market in 2023.

The market, which has run for over 30 years, is held annually on the early May bank holiday and sees a number of stalls and entertainment on offer for visitors.