A fun day raised £3,000 for a children’s society.

Grantham residents came together to support the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society and its bank holiday fun day yesterday (Monday, May 27).

The day, which was held at Grantham Town Football Club, saw GDCS children complete their last 1km of their ‘1km a day in May’ challenge.

Grantham Disabled Children's Society held the fun day at Grantham Town Football Club.

GDCS member Ryan Blair (middle right) and others completing their final 1km.

“The atmosphere was amazing and brought back memories of the Grantham carnival with the community supporting the event,” said GDCS trustee Darryl Blair.

He added: “We raised £3,000, which included the donations from the 1km a day.

Jack Greenslade in goal.

“The highlight for me was the people of Grantham coming out to support the event.”

On the day, visitors were treated to live music, animals, face painting and even axe throwing!

Grantham Town’s supporters club also presented GDCS with £850 after members Ali Beardsley, Jimmy Graham, Graham Cowell, Dave Philpotts and Jamie Graham walked from the Meres Leisure Centre to Carlton Town FC on April 1.

The Grantham Town supporters club presented £850 to GDCS.

Grantham Town supporters club chair Graham Cowell said: “There were a number of aching limbs and some blisters.

“But it was worth it to raise a wonderful amount from fans as well as players and staff from both Grantham Town and Carlton Town.

“Grantham Disabled Children’s Society is a brilliant cause and all the aches and pains were nothing really.”

Lincolnshire Cheering Academy providing entertainment for visitors.

Darryl hopes this will be the first of many events like this the society can hold.

Skye Costa and Brayton Eales having fun.

Members of the 8th Grantham Harrowby Scouts.

Councillor Elvis Stooke (left) sponges Councillor Tim Harrison (right).

Harvey Shelton (left) and Logan Shelton (right).

He added: “It would be nice to build on the success of this event and make it a regular event. It takes a lot of work behind the scenes, but I am sure we can look at organising another event next year.”