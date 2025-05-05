A venue where staff have poured nearly 100,000 pints in its first year is marking its first birthday with a week-long celebration.

Grantham’s Klubhaus by The Bierkeller will host events and giveaways from Monday, May 12 to Sunday, May 18 to thank customers and toast what general manager Brendan Manley called an “incredible year”.

Since opening on the High Street in May 2024, the site has welcomed thousands for sport, live music and private events – serving over 1,100 bratwursts and 16,000 cocktails.

Klubhaus Grantham opened in May 2024. Photo: Facebook/Klubhaus, Grantham

As part of the birthday week, the team will hand out 50% vouchers around Grantham from Monday, May 12, to Wednesday, May 14.

One hundred free pizzas will go to mailing list subscribers on Friday, May 16, followed by an Oompah-inspired live show on Saturday.

A one-night-only 50% discount for hospitality workers will be available on Sunday, May 18, with guests able to “spin the wheel” for prizes all week.

“We’ve loved becoming part of the community and sharing so many amazing moments,” said Brendan.

“We can’t wait to mark our first anniversary with a fantastic birthday week and look forward to another successful year ahead.”

Alongside its party schedule, the venue also offers a no-fee hire room for birthdays, work events and other occasions.

More details and sign-up options are available on the venue’s website.

The Grantham branch is part of The Bierkeller’s network, which includes sites in Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Saltaire.