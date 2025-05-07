A concert is set to raise money to help residents struggling with rising food costs.

Grantham Foodbank will host a fundraising concert at the town’s St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, May 10, at 6.30pm.

Baritone James Gaughan and pianist David Hammond will perform Songs of the Early Years, featuring works by Mahler and Finzi.

James Gaughan and David Hammond are to perform Mahler and Finzi for a good cause. Image: Supplied

Tickets cost £10, with free entry for under-16s, and are available online or on the door.

For details visit granthamfoodbank.org.uk or call 07816 872561

All proceeds will go to Grantham Foodbank, which supports residents in crisis with food and essentials.