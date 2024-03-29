Fire services were called out to a barn fire and a road traffic collision overnight.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue posted about two incidents in the south of the county on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The first, at 6.45 pm, was an agricultural barn fire on Crabtree Road, in Skillington.

Fire engine. | Image: Stock

Crews from Grantham, Corby Glen, Bourne, Stamford, and Waddington attended the incident along with a water carrier from Market Rasen.

Crews used four main jets, four hose reels, four breathing apparatus sets, drags, and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

Crews from Grantham were then called out at 2.24 am to a road traffic collision on the A607 in Denton.

The crew used two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel, and two thermal imaging cameras along with small tools to gain entry to the boot of a car.