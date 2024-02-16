Campaigners aiming to halt the construction of a substantial gas manufacturing plant in South Kesteven are rallying support for their petition.

Ironstone Energy Ltd plans to build a new anaerobic digestion plant near Grantham, aiming to produce enough green gas (biomethane) to heat a town of similar size.

The proposed site near Gunby Road and Sewstern was chosen, with Buckminster Estates supplying half of the crop inputs.

The proposed energy plant. Photo: Ironstone Energy

The design includes five tanks, silage clamps, and provisions for capturing and managing water runoff.

Plans include bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) for CO₂ capture and storage.

However, the Block Ironstone Energy Action Group has voiced concerns about the potential environmental and quality-of-life impacts, including anticipated increases in heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic and the size and height of proposed structures.

The group urges residents both nearby and in the neighbouring county of Rutland to visit its website to endorse the petition, expressing opposition to the project to South Kesteven District Council.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Ironstone says the site will service farms up to 15 miles away, meaning more HGV traffic passing by the front doors of many people who might reasonably think they wouldn’t be affected by this awful plan.

“There’ll also be extra trips to satellite silage clamps, although Ironstone Energy haven’t yet told us where these will be.”

The petition also said: “A huge area of agricultural land once used to grow food crops will be taken out of production with crops being grown specifically to rot down to produce all the gas being sold to industry.

“This at a time when food security and UK grown food has been identified as a priority for farmers.

“The proposed site, an agricultural field, is designated as open countryside. The gently rolling countryside, characteristic of the Kesteven Uplands means that the industrial gas plant will be visible from far afield - spoiling highly valued views and rural amenity. Light and noise pollution will impact both wildlife and local residents.

“Once destroyed this landscape, that has evolved and been cultivated over centuries, will never be recovered.

The proposed location for the plant. Photo: Ironstone Energy

“Even if you support biogas production – we urge you to oppose Ironstone Energy’s planning application, any benefits they might claim are outweighed by the resources used to build the plant and the diesel HGVs transporting crops, slurry and CO2 and the need to import food from abroad.”

Ironstone Energy highlighted its community engagement efforts.

Regarding the project's environmental impact, Ironstone Energy emphasised its commitment to delivering both green gas for homes and industries and carbon sequestration without government subsidy.

“Ironstone Energy will be one of the first projects in the UK to deliver both green gas for homes and industry as well as carbon sequestration (the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere permanently),” a spokesperson said.

“Ironstone also accelerates the decarbonisation of local farms through reducing the need for fertiliser, pesticide and diesel use combined with a greater focus on building soil organic matter. All of which will be delivered without government subsidy.”

The company said the project would accelerate the decarbonisation of local farms while minimising the impact on the road network.

It also outlined measures to mitigate traffic during harvest seasons.

The company said bioenergy crops will complement existing crop rotations, addressing concerns about food security and enhancing farm productivity and biodiversity.

They highlighted community benefits, including an annual £40,000 fund and support for sustainable farming.

To address worries about visual and ecological impacts, Ironstone Energy described landscaping efforts and commitments to biodiversity net gain.

The proposed site layout. Photo: Ironstone Energy

“Following our public exhibitions last October, we have made several changes to our proposals to mitigate visual impact.

“This includes increased depth of landscaping/screening around the site itself, landscaping/screening along the proposed access and a plan for an extensive scheme for offsite planting of hedgerow trees and woodland.

“The digester tanks are purposefully set against a mature evergreen woodland to aid screening, and coloured green to blend into the landscape.

“One of the reasons we welcomed local visitors to one of our operational sites in Lincolnshire was to demonstrate that our plants are not sources of noise, odour or light pollution for local residents.”

Finally, the company positioned itself as a pioneer in unsubsidised clean heat production while capturing and storing carbon dioxide, contributing to the UK's net-zero targets and beyond.

It stressed the importance of decarbonising industry and agriculture in the face of the climate crisis.

“Ironstone Energy is part of a flagship UK project, producing the first ever unsubsidised clean heat whilst capturing and locking away for ever carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas.

“The project is and will continue to be subject to significant independent technical scrutiny, via a comprehensive carbon life cycle analysis.

“In a time of climate crisis, impacting nature as well as both food and energy security, there has never been a more urgent need to decarbonise industry and UK agriculture.

“This project provides a blueprint to help the UK meet net zero targets and beyond.”

Feedback on the proposals can be made via Ironstone Energy's website, email, phone, or mail.

