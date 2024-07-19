A beatboxing was live streamed to schools across the county earlier this week.

Walton Academy in Grantham hosted Beatboxing Live on Tuesday (July 16) which was live streamed to over 120 schools across Lincolnshire.

Beatboxing Live has been set up in collaboration between Lincolnshire Music Service, The Noise Academy UK and Peachy Events.

Adam Slepowronksi, Walton’s arts coordinator, said: “It's a pleasure to host Beatboxing Live at Walton Theatre, an event we hope to make annual.

“The collaboration with Lincolnshire Music Service, Noise Academy UK, and Peachy Events, along with the enthusiasm of visiting schools and our KS3 and KS4 students, made it a success.

“Our student technical theatre team gained valuable experience, showcasing their professionalism in this challenging environment.”

In the morning, year 5 pupils from West Grantham Church of England Academy and Huntingtower Community Primary Academy, attended the event.

The afternoon session featured members of Walton Academy’s Bugsy Malone cast. Professional rapper Leon Rhymes and beatboxer Mikeybeats led interactive workshops, teaching students the fundamentals of beatboxing in hip hop and drum and bass styles.

Staff at Walton Academy look forward to hosting more events that connect students with local primary schools, fostering artistic growth and community involvement.