A beautician has been shortlisted for an award.

ChillysCharm in Watergate, Grantham, has been shortlisted in the Rising Star category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The clinic, run by Chelsea Smith, offers semi-permanent make-up services to its customers.

Chelsea Smith, owner of ChillysCharm in Grantham.

Chelsea said: “Although I am new here, I am already full of knowledge and thrive on expanding that everyday.

“Being recognised for that has already pushed me to do even better.

“Being in the finals is a massive achievement already and I cannot wait to attend the red carpet event representing Lincolnshire!”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate those in the industry from across the country.

The winners will be announced at a red carpet event in June.