Pub goers turned out in their numbers at the weekend to celebrate 10 years since a landlady took over.

Sarah Harlock celebrated 10 years of running The Royal Queen, in Belton Lane, Grantham, on Saturday (April 6).

Celebrations began at 2pm, with performances from singer Gina Gee, followed by regulars at the pub 23 Reasons performing at 5pm and a DJ’s Whatty and Noobs hosting a 90’s party in the evening.

All smiles and dancing at The Royal Queen in Grantham.

“It was such a beautiful atmosphere,” said Sarah.

She added: “It went absolutely amazingly. Luckily the sun shone a bit and we had a full garden.

All smiles and dancing at The Royal Queen in Grantham.

The sun shone down on the garden for celebrations at The Royal Queen.

“It was such good fun and everybody had such a good time.”

All those that have supported Sarah over the last 10 years were there to celebrate.

All smiles and dancing at The Royal Queen in Grantham.

23 Reasons performed for guests at The Royal Queen.

All those that have supported Sarah over the last 10 years were there to celebrate.

Sarah took over the pub in 2014 and described it as a “massive life change” for her, but she “wouldn’t change it for the world”.