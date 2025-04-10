A successful art exhibition brought together visitors and crafts people from the area.

Described by organisers as a ‘beautiful day’, the exhibition took place on Sunday (April 6) at the Grantham Canal Society open day and craft fair.

Visitors were able to enjoy an array of handcrafted goods by local artists and crafts people, a display about the canal restoration work, a barbeque and refreshments and trips on the Three Shires Canal boat.

A member of the Grantham Canal Society captured the atmosphere in a sketch

The art exhibition

The event was organised by Grantham Art Club and broadcast by a radio station from Melton Mowbray.

If you are interested in joining the club, the group meet every Monday morning in the Community Room in Manners Street. For information contact Nelson Porter on 01476 564204.