A beauty business owner has celebrated the opening of her new salon after converting her garage into a stylish space.

Serenis Beauty's official opening on Dysart Road, Grantham, on Saturday marked a significant milestone for Jessica Read..

Establishing Serenis Beauty during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, Jessica initially provided mobile treatments and later split her time between home and mobile services.

Jessica Read officially opened Serenis Beauty on Saturday.

Wanting a more solid base, Jessica looked to her own garage, then used as a storage space for home.

A Grantham native, Jessica expressed gratitude for the community's support during the open day of Serenis Beauty.

“The open day went really well, and I feel grateful for everyone who came and showed their support for me and my business. I am now extremely excited to start treatments in the new salon and for everyone to experience relaxation in the new environment,” she said.

The garage conversion aims to create a dedicated space for holistic treatments and traditional beauty services.

The salon provides a one-to-one experience with ample time between clients for cleaning and sterilisation.

Jessica aims to enhance service quality for existing clients and attract new ones.

She highlighted her ongoing course to provide oncology massage, a personal endeavour with significant meaning for her and her family.

Operating one-to-one, Jessica ensures a 30-minute gap between clients for thorough cleaning and sterilisation, prioritising a non-rushed experience.

With off-road parking available, her goal is to establish a serene space for people to unwind, share concerns, and leave feeling their best.