A beekeeper has competed at his latest honey show.

Simon Croson, from Caythorpe, featured some of his exhibits at the Nottinghamshire Beekeepers Honey Show on Saturday (February 10).

Simon, who is a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, achieved first place in 12 classes, second place in five classes and third in one class.

Simon Croson at the Nottinghamshire Beekeepers Honey Show.

He said: “It’s been a long journey with lots of travelling with the bees to collect the honey and products and then travelling to the shows themselves.

“Over the last 12 months, with over hundreds of exhibits staged on show benches the exhibits allowed me to get most points within a calendar year at the honey shows of Lincolnshire Beekeepers Association, Derbyshire Beekeepers Association, Chesterfield Beekeepers, Nottinghamshire Beekeepers Association and runner up at The Great Yorkshire show.

“Thanks to the bees and thanks to the show organisers.”

The prizes and trophies from the Nottinghamshire show will be presented next month.