Driver with crates of Stella Artois and Jack Daniels bottles in van stopped by Lincolnshire Police on A1 near Grantham
A driver with too many crates of beer in their van was stopped on the A1 by police.
While Lincolnshire Police’s road policing unit were dealing with another incident, officers stopped another vehicle that “creaked into the services” off the services of the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Wednesday, February 19).
The vehicle, which contained crates of Stella Artois beer and bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, was 40% over its permitted weight.
The driver was reported for summons and the vehicle was stopped until the extra weight was removed.