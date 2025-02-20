A driver with too many crates of beer in their van was stopped on the A1 by police.

While Lincolnshire Police’s road policing unit were dealing with another incident, officers stopped another vehicle that “creaked into the services” off the services of the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Wednesday, February 19).

Police stopped the van on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The vehicle, which contained crates of Stella Artois beer and bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, was 40% over its permitted weight.

The crates of beer and whiskey in the driver's van. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The driver was reported for summons and the vehicle was stopped until the extra weight was removed.