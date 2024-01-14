A befriending service are really pleased with the turnout for their New Year’s Afternoon Tea.

Farrow Friends, based in Grantham, held the event at Digby’s Cafe on January 4.

Helen Bluesky, of Farrow Friends, said: “We were really pleased to receive the turn out that we did for the event and to see how all of the events running up to the afternoon tea tied in so nicely to the little details.

Lauren Mann, owner of Farrow Friends, (right) with a afternoon tea guest.

“Some people have fed back to us that we've made their day from inviting them over and chatting with them, and the afternoon tea also had a significant impact on others.

“One guest informed us 'I was really worried about coming - because I wouldn't know anybody and I'm actually feeling quite emotional because you've all made me feel so welcome - you've made me feel immediately like part of a family, everyone has been so friendly'.

Plenty of delicious treats on offer at Farrow Friends New Year's afternoon tea at Digby's Cafe, in Grantham.

“It was amazing to see people who were initially very shy and reserved coming out of their shell and feeling completely at ease with themselves.”

Farrow Friends has also reflected on their busy end to 2023, as they took part in the St Wulfram’s Church Christmas Tree Festival where they got members of the community to write a message on a tag for an older person.

They have also been holding weekly ‘Care Chair’ sessions at Digby’s.

Guests enjoyed their tea and cake.

Helen added: “We decided to make origami hearts and attach the messages to them for the places on the afternoon tea instead of Christmas crackers.

“Everyone who received a message was really touched and everyone took their hearts home with them to put on mantle pieces, walls, shelves or memory boxes to look back on.

“Each Friday we've been building on community relationships to get people talking, providing friendship, company and the odd coffee here and there.

“The comments we've had throughout the winter season have been so uplifting and made it a real privilege to know we've made a difference to someone, whether it was to their day or to their month.”