Squabbling councillors are being urged to calm down amid a surge in serious complaints, including allegations of death threats and police intervention at meetings.

The increase in grievances has led to a call for better behaviour and more responsible handling of social media interactions.

South Kesteven District Council received 63 complaints last year: six of which were breaches of the code of conduct, 15 needed further investigation and 42 were dismissed.

SKDC Standards Committee on Wednesday, September 12. Photo: Daniel Jaines

This surge, highlighted in Wednesday’s Standards Committee meeting, includes 32 complaints from social media interactions, often originating from councillors themselves.

In one instance, 22 complaints were received from four councillors and one member of the public over a single weekend.

The reports also revealed that the Monitoring Officer has, this year, referred one issue relating to an alleged “failure to register or declare a Disclosable Pecuniary Interest” to the police.

A further complaint against a district councillor had also been received on the morning of the meeting, the first of the new council year.

The council’s complaints procedure now aligns with the Local Government Association’s updated code of conduct.

Some councillors questioned whether some complaints were frivolous or repetitive.

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con) expressed concern about the council’s image, suggesting the high number of complaints could signal broader issues of respect and professionalism.

“This report’s contents are extraordinary,” he said.

“I, along with others, wonder what message this sends to employees and members of other councils, especially considering the nature of bullying, harassment, and disrespect.

“Certain groups within the council receive social media training as part of their political parties, while others approach it as if it’s the Wild West.

“There are lessons to be learned from this.”

His colleague Coun Ben Green (Con) said the recent escalation in complaints raised concerns about behaviours “that should never be present in public service”.

“What is alarming is not only the sheer number of complaints—63 in the 2023-24 municipal year—but the nature of them.

“The realities of death threats, parish council meetings being cancelled due to fear and intimidation, and inappropriate language are all deeply worrying.

“For a significant period earlier this year, we had security at the door, not exclusively but partly due to these issues.

“Councillors were afraid to make the journey from the car park to the council chamber, while others posted provocative videos of masked men running about in wards that were not their own—designed, in my view, to intimidate.”

The council’s Independent Persons, Gordon Grimes and Fred Mann, said this was “not the norm”.

However, they said it reflected a broader national trend towards increased scrutiny of social media conduct—and said many posts did not actually fall under Code of Conduct rules due to councillors not acting in their official capacity while posting.

It’s said that political parties often address such issues internally.

Councillors were urged to consider the high number of complaints that were dismissed.

Mr Mann added: “SKDC has always had a reputation for robust debate; that’s not a bad thing, but getting that balance right is essential.

“At times, extreme positions have been taken over various issues, and for a period, you were operating on a broken code of conduct, which didn’t help matters.

“In context, while the number is high, we’re going through a phase, and hopefully, in the next 12 months, it will decrease.”

“There is now a common approach; Graham works hard, and we are consulted from the beginning; thirdly, your training is very good—and it will continue to develop, particularly regarding social media.”

The council is now considering mandatory social media training to address these issues.

Councillor Rhys Baker (Green) urged avoiding the assumption that all complaints were serious or bullying.

“The root of those 63 complaints is about maturity, clarity, and freedom of expression, and once these complaints are submitted, they must be investigated.

“While we need to address the waste of taxpayer money, we must first focus on personal responsibility and leadership from our group leaders.

“Looking at the trend, one complaint this year is a significant improvement.

“I welcome social media training, but I also invite training, reflection, and insight on how to disagree agreeably. Not every disagreement or sharp remark attacks someone's character.

“If we are meant to be community leaders, we need to act like it. Stop acting like children in my Year Nine classroom—no disrespect to anyone, as I descend to that level as well—but let’s get around the table and talk.”

Councillor Sarah Trotter (Con) called for balance, urging colleagues to avoid exacerbating tensions and to focus on constructive improvement.

“In a nutshell, very eloquently put by Graham and Fred, we need not just education and training but a will to be better as councillors,” she said.

“We’re all doing our best to improve. I think this meeting showed that we’ve listened, and as I said in the last meeting, let’s improve but be cautious not to whip up a storm. We want to be calm, move forward, and get better.”

Councillors discussed improving in-person conflict resolution and social media training.

What do you think? Let us know your views in the comments below…