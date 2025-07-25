Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham woman leads England team to bronze medal at Roller Derby World Cup in Austria

By Jenny Beake
Published: 08:53, 25 July 2025

A woman has led her roller skating team to third place in a world cup tournament.

Lily Gaskell, 33, a former pupil at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School in Grantham, captained the England team at the Roller Derby World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, earlier this month (July 3-6).

With 48 nations competing, the players battled hard for a bronze medal in the four day event that took place in five arenas in front of some 2,000 spectators.

Lily Gaskell. PHOTO: Tom Malko
Lily said: “Being chosen to captain England has been a huge honour and a privilege.

“England haven't medalled since 2011 and this bronze matches their best ever performance.

“This world cup was a true representation of inclusivity in sport.”

Straight after the tournament Lily jetted off to Rollercon in Las Vegas to coach and play in team matches.

Proud Dad Graham Gaskell, a former Grantham College lecturer, added: “Congratulations to Lily and her England team.”

