Grantham woman leads England team to bronze medal at Roller Derby World Cup in Austria
A woman has led her roller skating team to third place in a world cup tournament.
Lily Gaskell, 33, a former pupil at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School in Grantham, captained the England team at the Roller Derby World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, earlier this month (July 3-6).
With 48 nations competing, the players battled hard for a bronze medal in the four day event that took place in five arenas in front of some 2,000 spectators.
Lily said: “Being chosen to captain England has been a huge honour and a privilege.
“England haven't medalled since 2011 and this bronze matches their best ever performance.
“This world cup was a true representation of inclusivity in sport.”
Straight after the tournament Lily jetted off to Rollercon in Las Vegas to coach and play in team matches.
Proud Dad Graham Gaskell, a former Grantham College lecturer, added: “Congratulations to Lily and her England team.”