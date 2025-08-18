Bells rang out to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day - the day which marked the end of the Second World War.

Nationwide, people gathered on Friday (August 15) to remember those that served in the Far East and the symbolic act of bellringing was designed to echo the celebration that swept the country 80 years ago, and offer a moment of reflection and gratitude.

The bellringers at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Not pictured is Liz Carter. Photo: Supplied

In the Grantham area, two teams went out to ring on Friday afternoon at the village churches of Ancaster, Heydour, Barskton, Belton while the other team rang at Skillington, Colsterworth, Denton, Harlaxton and then met up at St Wulfram’s in Grantham at 6pm to ring out nationally.

Elsewhere, Peter Foxon, a 102-year-old veteran who saw action in the Pacific as a young naval wireless telegraphist, was guest of honour at a flag-raising ceremony for South Kesteven, held in Grantham.

Peter, who lives in Deeping St James, was on Atlantic convoy protection duty and helped launch British troops towards the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and saw action against the Japanese in the Pacific.

Flag raising at St Peter's Hill in Grantham to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day

Speaking at the event, the chairman of South Kesteven District Council, Ian Selby told guests: “While VE Day, Victory in Europe, marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East.

“Victory over Japan would come at a heavy price, and Victory over Japan Day marks the day Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, which ended the Second World War.

“Britain and the Commonwealth’s principle fighting force, the 14th Army, was one of the most diverse in history. More than 40 languages were spoken, and all the world’s major religions represented.

“The descendants of many of the Commonwealth veterans of that army are today part of multicultural communities around the world, a lasting legacy to the success and comradeship of those who fought in the Asia-Pacific.”