A road remains closed after a car struck a bridge, causing extensive structural damage.

Emergency services were called to Belvoir Road in Bottesford just before 1pm on Thursday, July 24, after reports that a vehicle had hit the bridge and left the carriageway.

Leicestershire Police confirmed that 61-year-old Gillian Simpson, of Moor Road South, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, was arrested at the scene.

She has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

In updates shared on social media later that day, officers advised motorists that there would be no access from the A52 onto Belvoir Road, or from Belvoir Road onto the A52, due to the damage.

The force added that the closure would remain in place “for the foreseeable”.

Leicestershire County Council has confirmed the road is still closed due to safety concerns, and highways officers are due to inspect the site on Tuesday.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes until further notice.