A bereavement counselling service plans to host weekly coffee mornings.

The National Bereavement Counselling Service, based in Grantham, has announced it will soon be holding in-person coffee mornings at its office at the Autumn Park Business Centre in Dysart Road.

In the meantime, it has been hosting virtual coffee mornings on Fridays from 10am until 11am to make it accessible for people anywhere.

Matt Wainwright, managing director of Four Seasons Future Planning in Grantham.

Managing director Matt Wainwright said: “This has given people all around the country the chance to meet up on Zoom with one of our case workers and other NBAS clients to discuss their experiences of bereavement and grief.

“Also, to gain advice and support on issues which affect them.

“We are hoping that we might be able to host a joint virtual coffee morning and in-house one for those that live locally to us in Grantham, so watch this space!”

Alongside sharing advice, there is also a weekly quiz for people to enjoy on the coffee mornings.

The offices of the National Bereavement Advice Service are based in Autumn Park Business Centre in Grantham. Photo: Google

The National Bereavement Advice Service launched in February and is under Four Seasons Future Planning.

It helps people that have lost loved ones to show them what to do and how to access grief counselling.

To find out more about the coffee mornings, email admin@nationalbereavement.com or call 0300 13 123 53.