Pupils at a Grantham school have beaten all previous records in an outstanding year for GCSE results.

Of the 177 pupils who took the examinations at the King’s School, 93% achieved five strong passes including English and maths.

Pupils at the King's School in Grantham are celebrating the best ever results. Photo: Supplied

In total 63% of all grades were 7,8 or 9 – beating the 57% previous best achieved last year.

The average grade across all GCSEs was 7, with 44 of the students recording an entire set of grades of 7 and above.

Three pupils at the Brook Street school celebrated the remarkable achievement of successfully passing 10 exams all with grade 9s. A further 14 managed 10 exams with grades 8 and 9.

Pupils at the King's School in Grantham receive their GCSE results. Photo: Supplied

Headmaster Simon Pickett said the results were just rewards for the years of hard work and commitment the pupils had applied to their studies.

He also praised staff and parents for the dedication they had shown in supporting the students’ endeavours.

“The results this year were simply breath-taking – breaking our previous best results again!” he said.

“It’s a remarkable achievement by a cohort of students who have really excelled this year. They deserve the plaudits, and I hope their success continues in the next chapter of their life.”