Two best friends have qualified to compete together in the Dance World Cup.

Matty McCaul and Ellie Shotliff will represent England at the 2024 competition in Prague.

To qualify, Matty came first in England with his ballet repertoire and ballet solo and fifth in the country with his modern routine.

Matty and Ellie performing.

He and Ellie also came first in England with their pas de deux dance, scoring 95 out of 100.

Matty, from Sedgebrook, who competed at the Dance World Cup earlier this year, said: “I'm so excited to have another opportunity to represent DancePointe and England at the Dance World Cup 2024 in Prague.

Matty McCaul

“I know what to expect this time. The standard is so high, but I'll do my best.

“This year will be special because I'll be dancing with my dance partner and best friend Ellie.”

Ellie, who lives in Grantham, and Matty have been performing together since 2020 after meeting at DancePointe in Grantham.

Rosie Johnson, owner of DancePointe, decided to put them together for festivals and they “haven’t looked back since”, said Becky McCaul, Matty’s mother.

Matty and Ellie performing.

She added: “He and Ellie have just gone from strength to strength, both in their dancing and in their friendship.”

In the 2023 Dance World Cup, Matty came fourth in ballet rep, eighth in lyrical and seventh in modern.

Matty and Ellie are looking for sponsors to help them pay for their trip and are also hoping to hold a fundraiser at Sedgebrook Social Club for their trip as well.

The pair are hoping to raise £3,500 for their trip to cover costs including kit, flights, entrance fees and accommodation.

To help sponsor Matty and Ellie, people can contact Becky McCaul via email at beckymccaul@btinternet.com.

The Dance World Cup 2024 will take place from June 27 to July 6.