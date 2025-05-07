An award-winning author is to visit a town as part of an environment-themed weekend.

Bestselling Stamford children’s author Hannah Gold is heading to Grantham for a special book signing at The Reading Room in The George Centre on Saturday, May 17.

The event, taking place from 12.45pm to 1.45pm, offers young readers the chance to meet the author behind The Last Bear, The Lost Whale, Finding Bear and Turtle Moon.

Hannah Gold will be coming to Grantham.

Attendance is free, but spaces are limited and must be reserved online.

Books can be pre-ordered and collected on the day, or visitors may bring their own copies to be signed.

Gold’s novels have won national awards, including the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and Blue Peter Book Award, and have sold more than 250,000 copies in the UK.

Reading Room business owner Laura van Boven with Hannah Gold's books. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Her writing draws on her passion for the natural world and protecting the planet, and her visit is part of a wider weekend of events exploring environmental themes.

The Lost Whale, in particular, explores how few of the majestic creatures remain and what people can do to change that.

Reading Room owner Laura van Boven said: “We’re extremely excited to have an author like this.

A whale will appear in Grantham over the weekend as part of a touring exhibition. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Getting an opportunity like this means there are now other household names set to come in the future as well, which is really exciting for us and for Grantham.”

The signing coincides with a visit by the Whale – Plastic Ocean installation to Grantham’s Market Place on May 17 and 18.

Organised by South Kesteven District Council and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the 18-metre-long whale invites children to step inside and join an interactive performance about marine conservation.

The Reading Room, in the George Centre, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Performances will take place on May 17 and 18.

Children aged three and up can also join free storytelling and recycled craft workshops at The Reading Room, where they can create sea creatures and hear Somebody Swallowed Stanley, a tale about ocean pollution.

“It’s absolutely fantastic that SKDC are putting on free events for families to get involved in,” said Laura.

“Grantham sometimes gets a bad rep for not having anything going on, but this just shows there are things to do in town – and for free.

“The fact that it’s about promoting ocean conservation, which is obviously a great thing to be educating children about, is also why I was keen for us to be involved – and to get an author who’s written on whale conservation involved.”

Booking is essential for all activities due to limited spaces.

Customers can book to see Hannah Gold through Eventbrite and for the workshops on the Guildhall Arts Centre website.

South Kesteven cabinet member for culture and leisure Paul Stokes (Ind) said the initiative would “help residents connect with the ocean” and “learn more about the ways we can all protect one of our most valuable natural resources”.