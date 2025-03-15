A rotary club is looking to raise £10,000 to buy 350 winter coats for children this September.

Coats 4 Grantham Kids has significantly expanded its support for children in need this winter.

What began in 2024 as a response to children at West Grantham Primary Academy without winter coats has grown into a community-wide effort.

The rotary club wants to raise £10,000 to help schoolchildren stay warm this winter. Photo: Submitted

The programme, spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, has already provided over 100 coats and 30 pairs of shoes to children in the town.

In 2025/26, Coats 4 Grantham Kids aims to assist 350 children from four primary schools.

The scheme uses a voucher system, allowing children to choose coats that suit their style, avoiding the stigma associated with donated items.

Teachers have praised the local project providing warm coats for schoolchildren. Photo: Submitted

Maggie Ambrose, a member of the Rotary Club, said club members are working hard to raise £10,000 to fund the coats, aiming to make winter more comfortable for children in need.

Support has already come from some local businesses and anonymous donors and the rotary has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise more funds.

She said: “It's important that children don't feel stigmatised by a free coat.

"They don't want a coat with 'donated by rotary' on the back; they need one that looks like everyone else's.

“So we give them vouchers, and then they can log on to a specially constructed website, where they can choose from a selection of styles and colours, and then the coats get delivered to the individual, hopefully in time for Christmas.”

The initiative’s impact has been profound.

Teachers have shared stories of children expressing joy over their new coats, with one saying 'it’s like walking on air' and others proudly showing off coats in their favourite colours.

Another said: “[Student's] confidence has grown as she no longer feels embarrassed wearing shoes she doesn't like, and her feet are supported properly.

“When the children come into school warm and comfortable, they are ready to learn.

“They feel happier, and they know people care. It makes a huge difference to their mental well-being.”

Alternative ways of donating include emailing coats4granthamkids@gmail.com or visiting the Coats 4 Grantham Kids Facebook page.