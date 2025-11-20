A proposal will be discussed today (Thursday November 20) to celebrate a long-serving councillor and former mayor’s service by renaming a town park’s visitor centre in his honour.

Coun Graham Jeal (Reform UK) will make a motion to South Kesteven District Council’s full council meeting to rename the Wyndham Park visitor centre in Grantham as the Ray Wootten Visitor Centre.

Coun Ray Wootten, who died in 2023, represented the residents of Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward as a Conservative member for many years and was also the Lincolnshire county councillor for Grantham North.

Before his career in politics, Mr Wootten served with the Royal Air Force and was a police officer with Bedfordshire Police for 22 years.

He continued this public service when he served as mayor of Grantham in 2009/10, a year in which he raised more than £15,000 for good causes.

Coun Jeal’s motion says the park is an ‘appropriate place’ to recognise Coun Wootten’s contributions.

“There is currently no formal public recognition of Coun Wootten’s long service and contribution to the life of our community following his passing in 2023,” the motion says.

It calls on the council to note that: “Councillor Ray Wootten served the residents of Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward and South Kesteven with great distinction for many years, representing his community in a cross-party manner with dedication, compassion and good humour.

“Wyndham Park holds a special place in the life of Grantham as a much-loved public space which continues to attract visitors from near and far.

“Wyndham Park is shared between the wards of Grantham St Vincent’s and Grantham St Wulfram’s, and would therefore be an appropriate place for South Kesteven District Council to recognise the contribution made by Coun Wootten to the people of Grantham.”

The motion proposes a public consultation via the council’s website and media channels.

It suggests a report on the findings and recommendations will be presented to the culture and leisure overview and scrutiny committee at a future date.

Coun Wootten was elected to SKDC in 2007 and was chairman in 2015/16. He was also a former chairman of Lincolnshire County Council.

His public service roles included mayor of Grantham, and he and his wife Linda strongly supported the town’s hospital and served on the police and crime panel.

He drew upon his police background to take a keen interest in community safety, actively promoting the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

He and his wife, Linda, were relentless campaigners for Grantham Hospital, attending the handover of a petition with more than 80,000 signatures at 10 Downing Street.

He was also the only member of the Lincolnshire County Council Health Scrutiny Committee to argue against the hospital's closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His community commitment extended to voluntary roles too, serving as a governor at two schools and as a former chairman of the Grantham Almshouses charity and a member of the Grantham Lions Club.

Demonstrating his enduring commitment, he recovered from a stroke in 2022 to resume his duties and was re-elected to South Kesteven District Council shortly before his passing.