A French-style flea market visiting a town will feature ‘beaucoup de stands d'artisans’ including artwork, ceramics and jewellery.

The Brocante market is coming to Grantham on Saturday, July 19, selling the nation's artisan wares plus a café stand selling French cuisine and coffee.

Alongside the regular Saturday Market at 8am there will be French music and entertainment in the Market Place, starting at 10am.

The Market Place in Grantham, PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure at South Kesteven District Council said: “Visit our Brocante and experience something of French culture in the heart of Grantham.

“Hosting attractions like this helps the local economy and supports our ambition for the district, driving growth and making South Kesteven a better place in which to live as well as attracting visitors.“

The French market will sell gifts, cuisine and coffee : PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The Brocante is the latest confirmed event to take place in Grantham Market Place following its revamp, which brought a reimagining by the council of the type of events that could take place there.

Coun Stokes added: "This market and its associated events will add colour and entertainment – and also makes life entertaining for all the nationalities who call South Kesteven their home.”