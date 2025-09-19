Nearly 30 local musicians will celebrate the 10th anniversary of a local big band with a special charity concert on Saturday.

The Belvoir Big Band performance at the Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre, starting at 7.30pm, will feature music from the 1930s through to modern film scores and popular songs, with tickets priced at £12 and £10 for concessions.

Formed in early 2015 in Harby, the band provides a platform for local musicians of all ages and experience.

Belvoir Big Band celebrates 10 years with charity concert for Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. Photo: Supplied

Since its inception, the group has committed to supporting registered charities, donating surplus funds annually.

Over the past decade, the band has raised and contributed many thousands of pounds through performances across Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire at county fairs, theatres and village halls.

The current line-up comprises 28 regular players, led by musical director and trombone player Jonathan Barker.

Vocal duties are handled by Steve Sale, well known to Grantham theatre audiences.

Founder and guitarist Jon Jayes said the band “is always enthusiastic to play a variety of music which will appeal to audiences with the added impetus of raising funds, on this occasion, for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust”.

More information about the band is available at www.belvoirbigband.co.uk.

The event is sponsored by Henry Bell & Co, Seed Merchants, and tickets can be purchased from the Arts Centre Box Office.