A relaxed evening of high-quality entertainment to raise money for charity is set to take place.

GRAB, Grantham’s Big Band, will return to the Guildhall Arts Centre at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

The 24-piece ensemble, directed by Pete Storey, will perform in support of charities chosen by Grantham Rotary Club.

GRAB and Grantham Rotary are teaming up for a charity night of swing and song.

Known for their lively mix of swing classics and modern big band favourites, the group will be joined by vocalists Craig Martini and Becca Faye.

Paul Ross, from Grantham Rotary Club, said the event is not-for-profit and aims to bring the community together for a good cause.

“The band looks and sounds great,” he said.

“This is entertainment at its best – a show not to be missed.”

Tickets cost £20 per person.