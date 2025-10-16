An energetic mix of big band classics and contemporary hits will be performed by a 24-piece ensemble in aid of a mental health charity.

GRAB, Grantham’s dynamic big band, will return to the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday (October 18) for a special charity concert supporting the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect honours the memory of Evelyn Gibson, who died in 2022 aged 15, by promoting acts of kindness, community connection, and mental health awareness.

Big band, big hearts: GRAB’s concert honours Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect.

CALM is a leading UK charity dedicated to suicide prevention, offering vital support, advice, and practical guidance for anyone facing a crisis.

Jack Swift, Evelyn’s stepdad and lead trombone player in the band, said: “It is very special to Jenni, Evelyn’s mum and me, that GRAB are donating the proceeds of this show to CALM, our chosen charity. Evelyn used to sing along and dance to the sound of GRAB, and so this means so very much to us.”

Stuart Robinson, the band’s manager, added: “GRAB regularly supports good causes and it feels even more important to fundraise for CALM in memory of Evelyn. With a sizeable donation already received, I am confident we will be making a big difference.”

Vocalists and 24-piece band deliver big band classics and modern hits.

The audience can expect a lively show, blending timeless big band classics with modern chart hits.

Vocalists Craig Martini and Becca Faye will perform songs ranging from Ella Fitzgerald to Christina Aguilera, and Michael Bublé to Wilson Pickett, accompanied by GRAB’s full ensemble of six saxophones, six trumpets, five trombones, and a rhythm section of piano, guitar, bass and drums.

Formed as a community music project, GRAB welcomes intermediate to advanced amateur musicians, with occasional players invited to join rehearsals.

The band is directed by Pete Storey (tenor sax) and managed by Stuart Robinson (baritone sax).

Tickets cost £15 and are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre Box Office or online.

The concert begins at 7.30pm.