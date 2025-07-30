A village school has been praised by Ofsted for creating a nurturing and high-achieving learning environment.

Marston Thorold’s Charity Church of England School, part of the Grantham Villages’ Church of England Schools Federation, recently underwent an ungraded inspection and was found to have maintained its high standards.

Inspectors described the school as “a small school with a big heart”, commending its warm welcome, high expectations, and focus on both academic achievement and personal development.

Ofsted praises high expectations, strong community and caring ethos at village school. Photo: Supplied

“Pupils are happy and feel safe here. They flourish in confidence and enjoy coming to school,” the report states.

Classrooms were found to be calm and purposeful, with pupils demonstrating strong behaviour and taking pride in their responsibilities, such as fundraising and contributing to school decisions through the school council.

The curriculum has been effectively refined to support progression, while early reading and the needs of pupils with special educational needs are well supported.

Inspectors also noted the school’s positive ethos, strong safeguarding measures, and improving attendance.

In response to the report, headteacher Elaine Bedford said: “We are beyond proud to share that our recent Ofsted inspection concluded that our school continues to be good.

“A massive thank you to all of our school community who work hard every single day to make our school such a wonderful place.

“This report is a real tribute to our fantastic children, staff, families and wider community.”

One area where the school was advised to improve was in using assessment more consistently to secure pupils’ understanding before progressing.

The school, which has 64 pupils on roll, last received a full graded inspection in March 2020.