Members of a dental practice have raised more than £3,500 for cancer support through a charity walk.

In a show of community spirit and determination, fifteen members of Grantham's Maltings Dental Practice completed a gruelling 20-mile trek across the Edale Skyline in the Peak District.

Despite facing fluctuating weather conditions, the team persisted, raising an impressive £3,532 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team on top of the world in the Peak District.

Louise Butler, practice manager, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from friends, family, and patients.

“I'm pleased to say we completed our charity walk in 10 hours,” she said.

“We were sore and a bit broken but we made it.

Members of the Maltings wishing their colleagues good luck.

“The weather was certainly changeable and at times very wet and cold but we were committed to the cause and kept going.”

The initiative, which began with a fundraising target of £2500, surpassed expectations due to generous donations via their JustGiving page.

The team, comprising management, dentists, hygienists, receptionists, and nurses, trained rigorously for weeks ahead of the event, showcasing their commitment to both fitness and charity.