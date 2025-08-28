Hundreds of bikers pack Grantham town centre for bike night return
Engines roared and chrome gleamed as bike night returned to the town centre on Wednesday ( August 27).
An estimated 800 motorbikes and 2,000 people descended on Grantham’s Market Place for the event, which organisers South Kesteven District Council hailed as a huge success.
Riders from Boston, Spilsby and Grantham showcased machines from superbikes to trikes.
Bikes spilled into Conduit Lane, the B&M car park and Westgate, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy council leader and cabinet member for leisure, called it a “triumph”.
“I haven’t seen Grantham town centre so busy for a long time,” he said.
“It was incredible to see so many bikes and so many people and hear the roar of so many engines.
He thanked SKDC staff for their help and praised Everest Inn for supplying refreshments.
Grantham’s Chris “The Stalker” Walker, a former Superbike and MotoGP racer, promoted the event at Cadwell Park and elsewhere.
He attended with Ducati and Kawasaki models from his Harlaxton Road business.
Chris said: “It’s been a great turnout. The town has embraced it. This event couldn’t have been any better.
“The motorcycle community loves a ride out.
“If there is a meet-up advertised and you throw in a bit of music and a bite to eat, they’ll be there.
“They love showing off their machines to their friends and enthusiasts.”
Among those joining the spectacle were Grantham’s Jim Morton rode a Yamaha XVS 650 trike, while Sue Selvester and Donald Gilchrist from Radcliffe-on-Trent arrived on a Moto Guzzi and Ducati Scrambler.
“It’s a great turnout. It’s been great for the town,” said Jim.
The evening featured live music from Ashen and 23 Reasons, while businesses such as Kitchen and Coffee, Westgate Bakery, Everest Inn, Brown’s Cocktail Bar and Tap and Tonic stayed open late.
Charities and community groups were represented too, with stalls from the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Lincolnshire Police Cadets.