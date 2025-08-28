Engines roared and chrome gleamed as bike night returned to the town centre on Wednesday ( August 27).

An estimated 800 motorbikes and 2,000 people descended on Grantham’s Market Place for the event, which organisers South Kesteven District Council hailed as a huge success.

Riders from Boston, Spilsby and Grantham showcased machines from superbikes to trikes.

Riders arriving in Grantham for Bike Night. Photo: SKDC

Bikes spilled into Conduit Lane, the B&M car park and Westgate, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy council leader and cabinet member for leisure, called it a “triumph”.

“I haven’t seen Grantham town centre so busy for a long time,” he said.

Families and enthusiasts enjoying the atmosphere in the Market Place. Photo: SKDC

“It was incredible to see so many bikes and so many people and hear the roar of so many engines.

He thanked SKDC staff for their help and praised Everest Inn for supplying refreshments.

Grantham’s Chris “The Stalker” Walker, a former Superbike and MotoGP racer, promoted the event at Cadwell Park and elsewhere.

An aerial view of the Market Place packed with bikes and visitors. Photo: SKDC

He attended with Ducati and Kawasaki models from his Harlaxton Road business.

Chris said: “It’s been a great turnout. The town has embraced it. This event couldn’t have been any better.

“The motorcycle community loves a ride out.

Simon and Hollie Clancy at the event. Photo: SKDC

“If there is a meet-up advertised and you throw in a bit of music and a bite to eat, they’ll be there.

“They love showing off their machines to their friends and enthusiasts.”

Among those joining the spectacle were Grantham’s Jim Morton rode a Yamaha XVS 650 trike, while Sue Selvester and Donald Gilchrist from Radcliffe-on-Trent arrived on a Moto Guzzi and Ducati Scrambler.

Jim Morton, from Grantham, on his Yamaha XVS 650 trike. Photo: SKDC

“It’s a great turnout. It’s been great for the town,” said Jim.

The evening featured live music from Ashen and 23 Reasons, while businesses such as Kitchen and Coffee, Westgate Bakery, Everest Inn, Brown’s Cocktail Bar and Tap and Tonic stayed open late.

Deadpool and Bitcoin at Bike Night. Photo: SKDC

Wedding photographer and motorbike owner Anthony Aitman with a retro Lubitel film camera. Photo: SKDC

Chris ‘The Stalker’ Walker, British Superbike and MotoGP racer. Photo: SKDC

Crowds gathering to admire the machines on display. Photo: SKDC

Bups, who runs the Carrington Arms in Ashby Folville, home to its own bike club. Photo: SKDC

Bikes and visitors filling Westgate during Bike Night. Photo: SKDC

Motorbikes filling Grantham’s Market Place during the event. Photo: SKDC

Rocky, Drifter and Jed Kettle on their customised trike. Photo: SKDC

Charities and community groups were represented too, with stalls from the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Lincolnshire Police Cadets.