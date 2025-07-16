Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bike seized by police in Grantham after being ridden dangerously

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:01, 16 July 2025

Police seized a bike on Sunday evening following reports of it being dangerously ridden.

Officers were called to the junction with Byron Avenue in Grantham at around 7.15pm on July 13, after a member of the public reported an off-road motorbike being used on the road.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the bike had been seized and investigations remain ongoing.

The bike was seized as part of police investigations. Photo: Grantham Police
The bike was seized as part of police investigations. Photo: Grantham Police

Officers have urged anyone with information about off-road bikes being ridden locally to contact them via 101 or the force website.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE