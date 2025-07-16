Police seized a bike on Sunday evening following reports of it being dangerously ridden.

Officers were called to the junction with Byron Avenue in Grantham at around 7.15pm on July 13, after a member of the public reported an off-road motorbike being used on the road.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the bike had been seized and investigations remain ongoing.

The bike was seized as part of police investigations. Photo: Grantham Police

Officers have urged anyone with information about off-road bikes being ridden locally to contact them via 101 or the force website.