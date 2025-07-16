Bike seized by police in Grantham after being ridden dangerously
Published: 12:01, 16 July 2025
Police seized a bike on Sunday evening following reports of it being dangerously ridden.
Officers were called to the junction with Byron Avenue in Grantham at around 7.15pm on July 13, after a member of the public reported an off-road motorbike being used on the road.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the bike had been seized and investigations remain ongoing.
Officers have urged anyone with information about off-road bikes being ridden locally to contact them via 101 or the force website.