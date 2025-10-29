Bikers are being urged to take part in this year’s Bottesford Toy Run, as the event honours the retiring organiser who has run it for 35 years.

John Bartlett began the run with just six bikes, and it, along with another annual Easter Egg Run, has grown to attract hundreds of riders, making it one of the county’s most anticipated motorcycle events.

Participants will depart from the Rutland Arms, Bottesford, at 11am on Sunday, November 23, stopping at Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham for a civic reception before continuing to Melton Mowbray and Birch Wood School to deliver toys to children with educational and developmental needs.

The bikes on the road in a miles-long convoy at Easter. Photo: RSM Photography

Alex Goulder, who now oversees the ride on behalf of the Nottingham branch of the Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, emphasised the importance of marking John’s retirement while maintaining the run’s charitable focus.

“It would be nice for John to get some praise for all the hard work he’s done,” he said, highlighting the run’s support for Birch Wood School and the air ambulance.

“He’s done a wonderful job for the past 35 years… a fabulous job and I really can’t praise the guy enough.”

John Bartlett giving a speech at the Grantham Mere's Leisure Centre in April. Photo: RSM Photography

Announcing his retirement at the Easter run back in April, John spoke fondly of his memories of the event, saying it was a “fantastic sight” seeing all the donations laid out.

“It’s wonderful… it’s a good feeling, and I think all the riders feel that,” he said.

He said he was sad to be stepping down but also relieved due to the amount of work that went into the runs.

Crowds at the Rutland Arms in Bottesford prior to setting off for the Easter run. Photo: RSM Photography

Some of the eggs that were gathered at April’s event. Photo: RSM Photography

Riders are encouraged to bring new or nearly new toys, with collections coordinated professionally at key stops.

Fancy dress is optional, and refreshments will be provided along the route.

The event also continues the social spirit established by John, with volunteers and cadets helping to welcome participants and distribute refreshments.

Bikers of all makes and models are welcome to join, whether for the ride, the charity, or to pay tribute to a local legend who has shaped the Bottesford Toy Run for more than three decades.