This week marks the start of a major change to bin collections across South Kesteven.

Beginning today (Monday September 15) all households will see their bin and sack collection days altered as part of a drive by the district council to make the service ‘more reliable, more resilient and more cost-effective’.

The stickers on bins in the South Kesteven area. Photo: Iliffe Media

Anyone who has forgotten the new arrangements or misplaced their letter from the council can look up their bin days online via www.southkesteven.gov.uk/binday

The bins will still be collected on the same rota system — with no difference to the frequency of collections only the days on which households need to put them out.

The council says it has written to every address in South Kesteven to explain the changed and has issued an updated calendar. It has also paid £5,000 to put stickers on bins as a reminder of the new arrangements.

Bourne councillor Rhys Baker, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We expect almost everyone’s collection to change in some way. Your collection may happen on a different day, or at a different time on the day you have now.

“Because of this, we urge residents to place the bins out by 7.30am on your revised day, as collection times may be earlier in the day than previously.

“Additional resources will be in place for the first few weeks to help householders. However, we urge residents to contact us if they are in any way confused about their new arrangements.

“If you or someone you know struggles to put their bin out, or may find this change more challenging, please contact us and we will find a way to offer support.”

Bin days are changing in South Kesteven. Photo: Submitted

Anyone with issues or concerns can call the council’s waste and recycling staff on 01476 406544.