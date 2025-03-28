A vacant bingo hall is to be transformed into a self-storage facility.

A planning application from 4 Brothers Properties Ltd to convert the former Buzz Bingo in Venture Way, Grantham, has been approved by South Kesteven District Council.

The plans include changing the use of the building, adding two roller shutter doors to the east, and creating a new entrance for a reception area.

The former bingo hall in Grantham

In addition to the existing car park, 15 drive-up units will be built, along with a 2-metre security fence and security gates.

The facility will operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm, Saturdays from 8am to 3pm, and Sundays from 8am to 2pm.

"Self-storage facilities work in two ways," the applicant explained in a planning statement that accompanied its application to the council.

"Storage can either be provided within a larger building or in separate rented units. The separate units can be traditional shipping containers or steel structures, or within purpose-built ‘drive-up’ units, which attract a higher rental price due to being a premium offering.

"Customers using the shipping containers or drive-up units typically enter the site, proceed directly to their rented unit, and either load or unload their vehicle before leaving. Providing dedicated parking spaces for these customers would be impractical due to the short stay nature and would hinder loading or unloading.

"Customers using the main facility building tend to spend more time on site. They would enter the site, park in the dedicated car park, and proceed to the main reception. After being guided to the main storage area, they would either load or unload their vehicle. However, their vehicle would remain parked in the car park. Due to travel distances, customers using the main facility tend to store boxes and similar items that can be easily carried."

Buzz Bingo in Grantham closed its doors for the final time in 2023 and was later listed for sale at £1.2 million.