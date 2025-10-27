Nearly 200 children took part in a Halloween trail and fun day at a town park at the weekend.

Wyndham Park in Grantham came alive yesterday (Sunday, October 26) as families flocked to enjoy the Bats and Cats Halloween Trail.

About 175 children followed Alwyn, a witch’s cat who had lost its shadow, hunting for clues hidden across the park.

On the Bats and Cats halloween trail at Wyndham Park, Grantham are Trixi Bowles with Eli and Travis Lee. Photo: David Lowndes

Those who completed the trail received candy rewards.

The event featured a magical performance by circus duo ElJayInMotion and an appearance by Wyndhamara the Witch, creating a thrilling atmosphere for visitors.

Storytelling sessions and a Halloween-themed duck race organised by Grantham RiverCare added to the family-friendly fun.

Entertainers Ellie and Jamie Matron. Photo: David Lowndes

South Kesteven District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture, Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “Sunday was a fun-filled thrilling day of spooky entertainment that saw families arrive in their droves.

Dr Keith Copeland with Alec Chung and Ronny Ali on the Grantham Radio stand. Photo: David Lowndes

Jamie and Judd Alister sailing Halloween boats. Photo: David Lowndes

Dr Keith Copeland on the Grantham Radio stand treats a friendly pooch. Photo: David Lowndes

Councillors Charmaine Morgan as a witch, and John Morgan as a frog, entertain youngsters in the visitor centre. Photo: Linda Jackson

Organisers, volunteers and helpers at this year's Halloween event at Wyndham Park, in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

“We were delighted to be able to bring this event back to our wonderful Wyndham Park and in advance of Halloween night on Friday too so children could be inspired early.”