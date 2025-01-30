Blues-rock fans can expect a brilliant night from a performer with incredible guitar skills next month.

Chantel McGregor will perform at Lowdham Village Hall on Saturday (February 1), as part of her UK tour.

Known for her stunning live performances, Chantel has earned a loyal fanbase since stepping into the music scene at the age of 14.

Chantel McGregor performing on stage. Photo: Supplied/Chris Griffiths

She defied industry expectations, despite being told girls "don't play guitar like that.

After graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music from Leeds College of Music, Chantel built a career defined by her versatility and musical prowess.

Her debut album, Like No Other (2011), was praised for its "blues-rock messiah" qualities, with critics noting her Hendrix-like guitar style.

Chantel’s follow-up album, Like Control (2015), was equally well-received, with All About Rock describing it as "almost a concept album" due to its gothic themes.

Chantel’s music blends blues, rock, and virtuosity, making her a standout.

Her career has seen her collaborate with renowned artists, including Joe Bonamassa, and earn significant radio play.

Chantel’s podcast ranks among the top charts, and her lockdown live streams kept her connected to fans.

Fans can expect a dynamic performance in Lowdham, as Chantel continues to redefine the boundaries of modern rock music.

Tickets are £18, available from Chantel’s website.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. There will be café-style seating, and guests are asked to bring their own drinks.