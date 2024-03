A BMW has been severely damaged in a fire.

Fire crews from Grantham and Newark were called to the fire on the A1 at Great Gonerby near Grantham.

There was 40% fire damage to a BMW.

A car has been damaged in a fire. Photos: iStock & Google

Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel and other equipment.

The fire was caused by a fault with the engine.